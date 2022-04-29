Frederick man charged with 20 counts of child porn

The 36-year-old is currently being held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

FREDERICK, Md. — After a Frederick man’s house was searched Wednesday, police charged him with 20 counts of child porn.

Police obtained a search and seizure warrant for 36-year-old Torez Weedon’s home in the 1400 block of Wheyfield Drive on April 27 after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in December 2021.

Police said that investigations revealed Weedon had downloaded a number of pictures and videos depicting child sexual abuse material, child exploitation or pornographic content.

“Not only do these images and videos document victims’ exploitation and abuse, but when these files are shared across the internet, child victims suffer re-victimization each time the image of their sexual abuse is viewed,” NCMEC said in a release.

Deputies took Weedon into custody without incident and charged him with 10 counts of child pornography with intent to promote and distribute and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.