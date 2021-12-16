Frederick County Sheriff: school threats connected to Friday TikTok challenge ‘not credible’

The office said that it plans to exhaust all efforts by bringing in additional deputies and detectives to patrol schools throughout the county Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff’s office has put out a statement assuring the community that they are investigating social media threats concerning acts of violence in county schools Friday as possible a result of a TikTok challenge.

At this time, none of the threats appear to be credible, according to Lt. Jason Deater, FCSO School Resource Officer commander.

The local announcement comes alongside investigations and plans for increased security across the country regarding the nationwide TikTok challenge.

Baltimore County Public Schools have also publicly addressed the challenge via Twitter, detailing that the social media post "claims there are planned school shootings that will take place on Friday, December 17."

The school system also shared the widely-reported claim that the "challenge" originated in Arizona.

“Working with our partner agencies, we will take swift action on anyone found making threats of violence in our schools. This is an extremely serious situation and every threat will be thoroughly investigated,” Deater stated regarding Frederick County schools.

On Friday, the office said that it plans to exhaust all efforts by bringing in additional deputies, community deputies and detectives to patrol schools throughout the county.

Additionally, they told community members to expect an increase of mobile unit patrol checks of all Frederick County schools.