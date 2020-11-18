Maryland football will make decision to play Michigan State on Wednesday amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Terps have not practiced in three days because of how COVID-19 has impacted the University of Maryland and its team.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland will decide Wednesday if it will play against Michigan State University in football this coming Saturday, according to WUSA9's Darren Haynes.

The school has not practiced in three days due to the impacts of the COVID-19 coronavirus on its football team and university.

If canceled, it would be the second straight football game canceled by UMD because of COVID-19.

Last week's game against Ohio State was also canceled because eight Terps players tested positive for COIVD-19.

Big Ten rules mean that any game canceled for the virus will not be made up, which could impact the team on its chances of postseason play or impact what bowl game they could potentially be selected for.

Maryland football (2-1) has played well this season, which is why the loss of games to the coronavirus may be disappointing for Terps fans.

Maryland so far has beat Minnesota and Penn State this season. Both teams it lost to by substantially in the 2019 season.

Maryland is one of many teams that have had to shut down games due to COVID-19 contractions. Many games last week had to be canceled across many college athletics conferences.