Man loses his life in Maryland's first heat-related death of the year

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The Maryland Department of Health announced Wednesday the first reported heat-related death of 2022 in the state.

A 65-year-old man died in Baltimore County because of the heat.

“As this tragedy shows, heat-related illness, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, can result in serious ailments and even death,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan in a statement. “During hot weather, Marylanders are urged to take precautions to avoid overheating and check on friends and neighbors that may be susceptible to heat-related illness, especially older adults and people with chronic disease.”

From May through September, MDH monitors temperature conditions and incidents of heat-related illness and death, the department said in a statement, and weekly reports can be found online through the Office of Preparedness and Response Extreme Heat website.

Most notably, the department says that Marylanders should never leave children or pets in a car for any time during hot weather - even with the windows cracked - and are encouraged to check on elderly neighbors or relatives to ensure they have a cool place to stay.

The department also advises the public to drink plenty of fluids, avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages. It's also best to wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing; as well as avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen while attempting to stay in the shade.

People should also be sure to avoid salt tablets unless advised by a doctor to take them and to try and schedule physical activity in the morning or evening when it is cooler.

"While anyone can be a victim of heat-related illness, the highest risk groups include people under age five or over age 65, people with chronic illnesses, people taking certain medications, and those who are exercising or working outdoors," the department specified. "Individuals in need of cooling centers are encouraged to reach out to their local health department or call 2-1-1 and provide their county location and ZIP code to get information about cooling center locations, hours of operation and available accommodations."