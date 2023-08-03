Communities weigh in on bringing FBI headquarters to Maryland

There are two proposed sites for the new FBI home in Greenbelt and Landover.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The current site of FBI headquarters in D.C. is nearly 50 years old and has fallen into disrepair. There's a battle brewing in Virginia and Maryland over where a new headquarters building will go. The proposed sites of a new Bureau home have been narrowed to three choices: Springfield, Virginia, Greenbelt, Maryland and Landover, Maryland.

In Greenbelt, the 61-acre spot includes the parking lot of the Greenbelt Metro station and is currently owned by WMATA. We talked with local shop owners about how an influx of 7,500 estimated FBI employees would change the community.

College Park Bicycles is a 40-year-old mainstay in town and just a few minutes' drive from the proposed new HQ.

"We would see a lot of growth in our business. As a small business owner I'm definitely sure any other businesses located in College Park will benefit from it," said owner Marden Timen.

Timen wants to tell the FBI that they would be willing to share the benefits of being so close to the University of Maryland.

"Having this college town with a lot of young people, that will bring more interest from the younger generation to what the FBI is," he said.

Maria Koumpouras, owner of Marathon Deli, has her own pitch for the bureau.

"I would tell them they have to try our Marathon Fries," she said.

A once-in-a-generation pick like this has the ability to change a community, and the possibilities are buzzing among those calling Greenbelt and College Park home.

"Bringing in so many people into this location where we are... We're a family-owned business, so it would help out a lot," Koumpouras said.

The other potential Maryland site is an 80-acre spot where the old Landover Mall once stood. While the signs at the old mall promise a brighter future, one is already taking hold just a few minutes' drive away at Woodmoore Towne Centre.

Michael Crockter, owner of Crown Royal Barber, said he is excited about the potential for the FBI to come to Landover.

"I'm looking forward to it. I'm looking forward to all the opportunities coming to the neighborhood," Crockter said.

But he is concerned about traffic.

"We'll see, hopefully it all works out," Crockter said.

While Maryland state leaders didn't point to any economic study, they say the impact of moving the headquarters to Maryland would be, in their words, enormous.

The owner of Gallery Africa boutique says that not only could the FBI’s choice bring job equity to Prince George’s County, but benefit the FBI in ways other locations can’t.

"It would be good for the FBI because this is a great location. We’re five minutes from the Beltway. There’s two Metro stations going east and west. I’ve been a Prince George’s County resident all my life and I love this area," said owner Areta Prince.