Maryland entertainment venues get $10 million in relief

A total of 65 venues and promoters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic got funding.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A total of 65 live music venues, performances spaces and promotors across Maryland received a combined $10 million in relief as part of the state's economic recovery plan. These new funds are in addition to the $30 million allocated earlier this year.

“As we continue to move forward in our recovery, I am proud to announce more support for these entertainment businesses and venues as part of our Maryland Strong Economic Recovery Initiative,” said Gov. Larry Hogan in a press release. “These awards protect jobs and preserve important cultural institutions in Maryland communities ready to get back to normal.”

The money was awarded to venues that closed or canceled events and performances due to capacity limitations in response to the pandemic, and for which previous state or federal funding was not sufficient to cover the venue's expenses due to the event's size or venue.

“This is a critical recovery resource to help these businesses as they ramp back up their operations,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “When we can provide quick and direct assistance, we are not solely helping these businesses, we are strengthening the whole community.”

In total, 49 live entertainment venues and 14 promoters from 12 counties and Baltimore City will receive the funding. Venues to receive funding include The Fillmore Silver Spring, Merriweather Post Pavilion, and the Round House Theater.

Funding will also go toward minor league sports stadiums for the Frederick Keys, the Bowie Baysox Baseball Club and the Delmarva Shorebirds.