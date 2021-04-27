Ellicott City man charged after wife found dead in home

Investigators identified 61-year-ld Ronald Scott McCandless as a suspect and police officers found him sitting in a car.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The Howard County Police Department says an Ellicott City man has been charged in the death of his wife.

A news release from the department says police called to a residence for a welfare check on Monday found 66-year-old Veronica Theresa McGinley dead with multiple undetermined injuries.

Investigators identified 61-year-ld Ronald Scott McCandless as a suspect and police officers found him sitting in a car.

Ronald McCandless is charged with first- and second-degree murder and assault. It's not known if McCandless has an attorney, and police say they're looking into a motive in the case.