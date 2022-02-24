Maylanders to enjoy new electric charging options

A new partnership will create 94 charging spaces across 26 Maryland parks.

MARYLAND, USA — More than 90 new charging spaces will come to 26 Maryland parks across the state in a positive development for electric car drivers.

Montgomery Parks, Pepco and the Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation have joined forces for the new development. The charging spaces will be put into place over the next two years.

“The installation of these chargers will help further the individual climate goals of both Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, and also supports the state of Maryland’s broader climate goal of reaching a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (from 2006 levels),” a press release said of the partnership.

They also specified that the project will be a part of Pepco’s Maryland Climate Commitment, which includes efforts to equitably advance EV and clean energy opportunities for customers while achieving carbon neutrality for company operations by 2050.

The charging stations will be available to the public at the following rates:

Level 2 chargers - $0.18 per Kilowatt-hour (kWh)

DC Fast Chargers - $0.34 per kWh (includes tax)

The charging stations will also be monitored by the counties to determine the possibility of adding more in the future.