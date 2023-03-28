Here's how Marylanders can file EBT fraud claims

The Maryland Department of Human Services has already approved nearly 1,300 claims totaling $761,584.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore announced his administration has begun reimbursing victims of Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) fraud in Maryland. Since beginning outreach last week, the Maryland Department of Human Services has approved nearly 1,300 claims totaling $761,584 in reimbursed benefits.

“My administration is using a direct and swift approach to reimburse people whose food and cash benefits were stolen,” Gov. Moore said in a press statement. “We are demonstrating how our state will lead and find innovative ways to solve our common problems and restore faith in our family-serving institutions.”

Maryland is the first state in the nation to begin using federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds to reimburse families and adults whose EBT card benefits were stolen. The new process — engineered in less than 90 days — will provide reimbursements for stolen benefits in 15 days or less, the governor's office said.

Marylanders whose benefits were stolen between Oct. 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023 must complete a reimbursement form no later than May 31 to have their benefits replaced. For thefts occurring on or after March 1, claims must be filed within 45 days of the discovery of the theft. To file a claim:

Visit the EBT Fraud Claim Attestation form; Complete the form; Type your name on the signature line of the form; and Click the submit button.

“The Marylanders we serve deserve world-class customer service,” said Maryland Department of Human Services Secretary Rafael López. “We are grateful for Governor Moore’s leadership and for all of our partners on the federal, state, and local level who supported our efforts and enabled us to make this happen so swiftly.”

EBT theft by "skimming" is a nationwide problem. In Maryland alone, more than 2,300 families and adults reported the loss of more than $1.6 million in benefits between October 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023.

The Maryland Department of Human Services and Conduent, its technology partner, continue to enhance Maryland’s Electronic Benefit Transfer card system to make it more secure and robust. Enhancements include an interactive voice response adaptive fraud solution; a card lock/unlock feature available through a mobile app or online cardholder portal; and EBT fraud alerts to more closely monitor account activity.