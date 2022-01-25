6 Maryland men arrested, charged with drug trafficking conspiracy

In total throughout the investigation, officers seized approximately 22 kilograms of cocaine intended for distribution by the organization, as well as a dozen guns.

GREENBELT, Md. — Montgomery County Police arrested six men Tuesday on drug trafficking conspiracy charges. The unsealed criminal complaint federally charged the men, who were allegedly distributing cocaine and other drugs in Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, and elsewhere in the D.C.-area.

The men charged are all Maryland residents and range in age from 27 to 43.

They are identified as:

William Reyes Garcia

Adrian Josue Velasquez

Rodney Ricky Rivera

Noel Reyes Jr.

Joey Garcia King

Fabricio Alexis Rivera

“Last week’s arrests are a significant effort in the disruption and dismantling of a significant and dangerous drug trafficking organization that operates extensively in the Capital Region, especially Montgomery County,” Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said in a statement.

According to court documents, the drug trafficking organization allegedly run by Fabricio Rivera, Reyes Garcia and Velasquez is a “tiered organization with multiple members who participate in drug trafficking.” The affidavit alleges that the defendants participated in the drug conspiracy between at least September 2020 and December 2021.

The men were arrested on Jan. 20 and as a result, law enforcement moved forward with search warrants for 21 locations associated with the organization. Officers seized approximately 22 kilograms of cocaine as well as a dozen weapons, including a "ghost gun" and a rifle.

Ghost guns are homemade weapons, which are assembled from parts purchased online and are therefore untraceable due to the lack of serial numbers.

“The connection between illicit drug sales and violence is well known, and the 12 firearms that were seized are tangible evidence of that,” Jones said of the seizures.

Officials celebrated the development as a step forward in keeping the entire community safe.

“These arrests mark a significant victory for Homeland Security Investigations, the Montgomery County Police and for the state of Maryland,” said Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Baltimore, James Mancuso.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. However, actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.