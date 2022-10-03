Gov. Hogan announces plan to eliminate 4-year degree requirement for thousands of state jobs

Some of the jobs losing the four-year degree requirement include roles in IT, administrative and customer service.

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday plans to drop the four-year college degree requirement from thousands of state jobs.

In a press release, the governor's office said dropping the requirement is part of a multi-pronged, first-in-the-nation workforce development initiative spearheaded by the Maryland Department of Labor and the Maryland Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Hogan's office said the state will work with partners to recruit and market the roles to eligible job seekers commonly referred to as those who are “Skilled Through Alternative Routes” or "STARs."

“Through these efforts, we are launching today, we are ensuring that qualified, non-degree candidates are regularly being considered for these career-changing opportunities,” said Governor Hogan. “This is exactly the kind of bold, bipartisan solution we need to continue leading the nation by giving even more Marylanders the opportunities they need to be successful.”

