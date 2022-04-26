x
Maryland

Driver survives after group shoots car 13 times in Hagerstown

Officers located the bullet-hole-covered car and the victim who had been struck, who was taken to the hospital.
Credit: Hagerstown Police Department

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hagerstown Police responded to an alarming scene Friday night when they discovered a driver who had been shot and a car with more than a dozen bullet holes.

Around 9:45 p.m., police came on the scene in the 100 block of West Bethel Street and proceeded to help stabilize the victim and sent them off to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said that an investigation revealed the victim was sitting in the vehicle when several unknown assailants approached and directly targeted the vehicle and victim with gunfire. The suspects then fled the scene on foot. 

Police have not yet confirmed any identifying information about the victim, including their gender, age or name. They say the victim's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

"This morning our forensics team is hard at work processing the vehicle for evidence," police said. 

Credit: Hagerstown Police Department

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Jason Dietz at jdietz@hagerstownpd.org or crimetip@hagerstownpd.org.

