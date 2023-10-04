Doctor accused of selling opioids for cash at DC practice

If convicted, Okafor faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count of distribution, which would amount to 320 years.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A Maryland doctor is facing charges after officials say he was caught selling opioids for cash inside exam rooms.

According to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, 63-year-old Ndubuisi Joseph Okafor, M.D. was arrested Tuesday and charged with 16 counts of illegal distribution of opioids.

Court documents allege that Okafor sold oxycodone to people without a legitimate medicinal purpose at his practice in D.C. Officials claim Okafor performed only cursory evaluations and would sell opioids for cash inside examination rooms.

If convicted, Okafor faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count, which would equal 320 years.

The DEA has served the paperwork for an immediate suspension order on Okafor's registration, saying he "posed an imminent danger to public health and safety due to the volume of unlawful distribution of opioids."

