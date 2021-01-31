Crews, residents continue to clear roads ahead of next round of snow

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration to maintain roads into Monday.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Even with a light snowfall on Sunday, clearing roads and sidewalks is both a citywide and communitywide effort in many parts of western Maryland.

Residents of the Grove community in Gaithersburg, where the city issued a snow emergency declaration, spent part of their morning teaming up to shovel snow from their sidewalks. Meanwhile, crews contracted by the city could be seen shoveling the snow outside nearby businesses.

Montgomery County road crews eventually reached county and residential roadways early in the afternoon to salt them. The county has more than 4,400 lane miles of residential roads.

Todd Moniot was prepared to use his snowblower but was pleasantly surprised the amount of snow was nowhere near significant in his driveway.

"We're shoveling the foot of snow that ended up just being three inches," Moniot told WUSA9.

Plow trucks, both owned by the city and private companies, could be seen driving around throughout the day.

@MontCo_Highways crews started to salt the 4,400 lane miles of residential roads within the last three hours. Meanwhile, @MCDOTNow competed at least one treatment of primary and emergency roads. @wusa9 https://t.co/ckcBRmR78I — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) January 31, 2021

As part of the emergency declaration, all cars in Gaithersburg must be removed from snow emergency routes, which are marked with signs. Failure to comply could result in ticketing and towing. Click on this link to see a list of emergency routes in the city.

Residents are responsible for clearing all sidewalks abutting their property.

There is a similar request in Rockville, but the city is providing city-owned parking lots for residents to leave their cars. A list can be found in this link.

Gavin Sullivan is an employee for S & P Tree Care and said he will likely work overnight with his team to make sure certain neighborhoods have cleared roads.

"I'll stay here until we get called off which might be here tomorrow. But it has been pretty good. The county is taking good care of everything," Sullivan said.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will continue to have crews maintaining roads with a chance of freezing rain, snow and high winds to hit overnight. The switch to ice and rain into Monday is a concern even though there will be a lull for a period of time.

MDOT SHA has 2,700 pieces of equipment and 1,200 personnel deployed to maintain roads.