19-year-old indicted after 90 car break-ins, thefts totaling tens of thousands of dollars

Kaishawn Johnson was indicted on 133 counts in the series of auto theft, burglary and vehicle break-in cases.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The Howard County State's Attorney and Howard County Police have announced the indictment of a 19-year-old for more than 90 car break-ins.

Kaishawn Johnson was indicted on 133 counts related to the break-ins, as well as car burglaries and thefts. Those charges include 18 counts of motor vehicle theft; three counts of first-degree burglary; nine counts of theft over $25,000; 11 counts of theft under $25,000; and 92 counts of rogue and vagabond for the vehicle break-ins.

Officials said the charges stem from a months-long police investigation into a series of property crimes committed between August and November 2021. Over time, detectives linked similar reports of stolen cars that some were broken into, as well as cases where the suspect went into homes and got ahold of car keys.

"This is the kind of case that demonstrates how one person can have a significant impact on crime in our communities,” said Police Chief Gregory Der via press release. “With this one arrest in partnership with the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office, we are closing dozens of cases and most importantly, preventing many possible future crimes."