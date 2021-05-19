Child seriously injured after being hit by a car in Rockville, officials say

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A child was struck by a car in the 13600 block of Grenoble Drive in Rockville, Maryland on Wednesday.
The child was seriously injured and has been taken to a hospital. His injuries are believed to be nonlife threatening, according to officials.
The car did stay at the scene, according to officials.
WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.
