Child seriously injured after being hit by a car in Rockville, officials say

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A child was struck by a car in the 13600 block of Grenoble Drive in Rockville, Maryland on Wednesday.

The child was seriously injured and has been taken to a hospital. His injuries are believed to be nonlife threatening, according to officials.

The car did stay at the scene, according to officials.