x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

Child seriously injured after being hit by a car in Rockville, officials say

The child was seriously injured and has been taken to a hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, according to officials.
Credit: internal

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A child was struck by a car in the 13600 block of Grenoble Drive in Rockville, Maryland on Wednesday.

The child was seriously injured and has been taken to a hospital. His injuries are believed to be nonlife threatening, according to officials.

The car did stay at the scene, according to officials. 

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

RELATED: 6-year-old shot by stray bullet in Prince George's County, police say

RELATED: 200+ carjackings in DC area, dozens of juveniles arrested so far this year

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

 