Maryland reports one of nation's lowest COVID-19 case rates, hospitalization decline rates

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that the COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below 10% in the state.

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland is reporting “substantial declines” in key health metrics in the fight against COVID-19 as of Monday, Jan. 31, according to Gov. Larry Hogan. The case positivity rate has dropped below 10% for the first time since late December— a 70% decline from the peak earlier in January.

Across the country, Maryland is reporting the 5th lowest positivity rate and hospitalizations are dropping rapidly. Since peaking earlier this month at 3,462, Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined by more than 50% to 1,716, and continue to decline at the fastest rate in the United States, according to the governor.

“For the second straight day, our positivity rate is in single digits, another sign of the encouraging progress we are making,” Hogan said. “While we are emerging from the omicron wave faster than just about any state, we continue to urge Marylanders to take precautions, and most importantly, get a booster shot.”

The governor is also celebrating the state’s vaccination rate, as 94.6% of adults have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, more than two million booster shots have already been administered.