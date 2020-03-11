Fatal collision involving pedestrians in 2020 have Montgermy Co. officials concerned

Of the 32 fatal traffic collisions in 2020, 13 of the fatal collisions this year involved pedestrians being killed.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County officials are growing more worried about the numbers that show fatal collisions involving pedestrians are on the rise.

So far, 13 of the fatal collisions in 2020 involved pedestrians, according to numbers from the county released to WUSA9 in a statement.

There have been 32 fatal collisions with 34 victims so far this year in Montgomery County, which exceeds the 2019 numbers of 32 fatal collisions with 33 victims.

In the last few days, two collisions with pedestrians happened. One on Friday and another Monday.

Montgomery County said it's both on drivers and pedestrians to work on avoiding these types of collisions.

Daylight savings is also something that concerns Montgomery County officials because it creates fewer hours of daylight and more risk for pedestrians.

Here are some tips for both drivers and pedestrians from the Montgomery County Police Department:

Drivers:

It is critically important for drivers to be aware of pedestrians.

Drivers should stay off their phones and drive at speeds that enable them to adequately see all aspects of the roadway.

Drivers should look for any pedestrians waiting to cross the road and drive defensively, expecting the unexpected.

Pedestrians: