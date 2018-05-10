ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A Maryland councilman has apologized to the president of a local Muslim council for sharing social media posts some say were Islamophobic and xenophobic.

The president of the Anne Arundel County Muslim Council, Rudwan Abu-Rumman, tells The Capital that county Councilman John Grasso texted him Thursday and apologized.

Grasso shared several posts on Facebook in September about Muslims and Islam, including one that said "Share if you think President Trump should ban Islam in American Schools."

(Photo: Facebook screengrab)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.