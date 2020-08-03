ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan says that Maryland is dealing with two more confirmed cases of the coronavirus. In all, five people have coronavirus in the state.

The announcement on Sunday comes after three people were confirmed to have the virus last week in Montgomery County, and after he released a statement Saturday saying someone who attended CPAC at the end of February, also had the virus.

"State officials have identified two additional positive cases of novel coronavirus in Maryland. Our state now has five total confirmed cases, and 62 negative tests for COVID-19," said Hogan, who will hold a news conference on Monday.

Hogan's announcement comes after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed its first two coronavirus cases on Saturday evening, one of which is a well known Georgetown clergyman.

The three people who have the coronavirus in Montgomery County are residents of the county, according to Hogan, who officially declared a state of emergency.

"The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore has confirmed the first three positive cases of novel coronavirus in Maryland," the statement read. "The patients, who contracted the virus while traveling overseas, are in good condition."

Hogan said the patients include a married couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s, all of whom traveled together. All three patients are in good condition and are in quarantine, according to Hogan.

This is a developing story with more information to come from WUSA9.

