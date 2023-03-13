Maryland Comptroller's Office software failure causes halt in processing of tax returns, refunds

The Maryland Comptroller's Office said on Monday it is experiencing a systems outage on its website and temporarily could not process tax returns or requests.

MARYLAND, USA — As thousands are getting prepared for tax season, some taxpayers in Maryland are may feel frustrated Monday.

The Maryland Comptroller's Office experienced a computer outage Monday impacting the staff's ability to "access online systems."

"We cannot access our online systems so our team members are unable to answer inquiries regarding specific tax returns or your refund status," an error message posted to the homepages said.

The Comptroller's Office website, which allows taxpayers to process tax returns, refund requests, and direct debit requests, announced the outage Monday morning. When users clicked on the website, they will see a "systems outage alert" pop-up on the homepage.

Comptroller of Maryland Strategic Communications Director Adam Abadir said the outage was the result of aging software. "The Information Technology Division of the Comptroller's Office identified an issue with the Office's legacy tax return processing software," Abadir said in a statement to WUSA9.

While Maryland taxpayers can file their tax returns electronically, team members for the Comptroller's Office are unable to review information specific to tax filings or answer inquiries regarding specific tax returns or refund status until these systems are restored.

"The incident underscores the serious need for modernization of our systems, and under our new leadership, we are redoubling our efforts to push forward expediently to provide better service to all Marylanders," the Comptroller's Office said. "Thank you for your work and understanding.

"The Comptroller’s Office apologizes to Maryland’s taxpayers for any inconvenience this temporary service outage has caused and will update its website," Abadir said.