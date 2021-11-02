Man exposed himself to a woman sitting in her car at UMD College Park, campus police says

The woman was in her car in the 4400 block of Lehigh Road when a man pulled up in his car, then exposed himself, said police.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A man exposed himself to a woman on the University of Maryland College Park campus on Wednesday, according to a statement from the University of Maryland Police Department.

The woman was in her car in the 4400 block of Lehigh Road when a man pulled up in his vehicle, then exposed himself, said police.

The woman left the area from where the man had exposed himself to her and contacted campus police.

Police did not go into specifics about how the man reportedly exposed himself to the woman.