x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

Man exposed himself to a woman sitting in her car at UMD College Park, campus police says

The woman was in her car in the 4400 block of Lehigh Road when a man pulled up in his car, then exposed himself, said police.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A man exposed himself to a woman on the University of Maryland College Park campus on Wednesday, according to a statement from the University of Maryland Police Department.

The woman was in her car in the 4400 block of Lehigh Road when a man pulled up in his vehicle, then exposed himself, said police. 

The woman left the area from where the man had exposed himself to her and contacted campus police. 

Police did not go into specifics about how the man reportedly exposed himself to the woman.

The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating this incident. Individuals with any information regarding this incident or the possible identity of the man are encouraged to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department (911 or 301-352-1200). 

RELATED: Limited in-person learning returns to University of Maryland days after COVID-19 spike

RELATED: Frese poised to tie Maryland school record with 499 wins

RELATED: Iconic College Park bar & restaurant faces closure

RELATED: A Son of The DMV to be inducted into College Basketball Hall of Fame | Most DC Thing

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.