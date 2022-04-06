x
Maryland

Suspect in custody following lockdown at 2 Clarksburg schools

Montgomery County Police said they responded to the area for a report of an individual with a gun near the school. A suspect is now in custody.

CLARKSBURG, Md. — Two schools in Clarksburg, Maryland are no longer on lockdown after a person was reportedly nearby with a gun, according to Montgomery County Police. 

Both Clarksburg High School and Rocky Mill Middle School were on lockdown at 11 a.m. Wednesday, police confirmed in a tweet, however normal school activities resumed by 12:30 p.m.

A suspect is now in custody after the incident, police said. They did not elaborate on what danger the individual posed to the community.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 will update this story as more information is confirmed through our newsroom.

