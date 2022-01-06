Police: Bicyclist killed after colliding with van in Montgomery Co.

Investigators believe that the cyclist was riding a Trek bicycle south on the northbound sidewalk on Old Georgetown Rd. and approaching Cheshire Dr.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A person is dead after colliding with a cargo van while riding a bike in Montgomery County, officials say.

Just after 4 p.m. police were called to the area of Old Georgetown Road and Cheshire Drive after receiving word that a cyclist had been hit by a car. Personnel from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

After arriving, officers discovered that a person, believed to be around 18 years old, was riding a bike and had been hit by a white 2012 Ford F-250 cargo van.

Investigators believe that the cyclist was riding a Trek bicycle south on the northbound sidewalk on Old Georgetown Rd. and approaching Cheshire Dr. The bicyclist then reportedly left the sidewalk and collided with the vehicle for reasons that are still being investigated by police.

First responders pronounced the cyclist dead on the scene.

Officials say that the driver of the car stayed after the crash. The identity of the victim will become public after there has been proper notification to their family.