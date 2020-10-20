Two former Terps baseball players to play in World Series

Tampa Bay Rays 2nd Baseman Brandon Lowe and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Adam Kolarek both played for the University of Maryland.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland baseball is about to make some serious history!

Tampa Bay Rays 2nd Baseman Brandon Lowe and Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Adam Kolarek both played for the University of Maryland and now are representing the Terps in the World Series.

Lowe was part of the Terps 2014 and 2015 Super Regional teams and Kolarek played for Maryland from 2008-12.

Lowe is a Suffolk, Virginia native that was recruited heavily by teams in Virginia and Maryland when in high school. He became an All American with the Terps during his redshirt freshman season in 2014.

Kolarek is from Baltimore, Maryland and his father Frank played for Maryland in the 70s before playing for the Oakland Athletics.

The two are the first Terps baseball players to play in the World Series since Ron Swoboda played for the Miracle Mets in 1969. The two will also be the first to face off in the "Fall Classic" since the Chicago White Sox beat the then New York (now San Fransisco) Giants in the 1917 World Series, and a Maryland player was on both sides.

Another player with local ties will be apart of the World Series action that starts Tuesday.

Hunter Renfroe, one of the Tampa Bay Rays outfielders this season, played for the Bethesda Big Train from 2011-2012. Renfroe played for the Bethesda Big Train of the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League.