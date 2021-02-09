Here’s how you can help the victims of Wednesday’s storms

Some lost their homes, their businesses or even their lives. Our neighbors are now facing the aftermath.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The remnants of Hurricane Ida sent severe storms and heavy downpours ripping through the DMV on Wednesday, leaving some areas in the region with flooding, downed trees, power outages and massive damage to homes, businesses and lives.

However, neighbors who rallied together to help those in crisis made all the difference. Here’s how you can be a part of the movement to continue helping those in some of the areas that were hit the hardest.

Rock Creek Woods Apartment Complex

A 19-year-old man, named Melkin Daniel Cedillo, was found dead after several residents were forced to evacuate their flooded homes at two apartment complexes in Rockville early Wednesday morning, according to a Montgomery County Public Information Officer.

The young man’s family was accepting monetary donations to cover his funeral costs. The public organized and raised just over $40,000 on Friday by donating to their GoFundMe, at which point new donations were disabled.

In total, 150 residents were displaced at the apartment complex Wednesday after it flooded. Officials said 50 apartments in the 13200 block of Twinbrook Parkway were damaged due to flooding.

Take a look at this! A man shared this video with me of the water rushing into his terrace level apartment. @wusa9 @DCAllisontv @AnnieYuTV @TonyPerkinsFMTV pic.twitter.com/ZvbIRPLRNl — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) September 1, 2021

Interfaith Works is a nonsecular interfaith nonprofit coalition of more than 165 affiliated congregations. In the aftermath of the flooding, the nonprofit served several families who lost everything in Wednesday's deadly flood.

"We understand people want to help and we encourage them to find ways, whether with your own community, perhaps, or in other ways to help the people of the Rock Creek apartments," Interfaith Works CEO Courtney Hall said.

If you want to get involved in making a difference in the lives of those residents, Interfaith Works is looking for basic necessity items for the people who just lost everything. They're accepting clothing (all ages) towels, blankets and other basic household items.

Extended donation Hours

Friday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to noon

Sunday 9 a.m. to noon

Regular donation hours

Tuesday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Interfaith Works Clothing Center is located at 751 Twinbrook Parkway, Rockville, MD 20815. You can also donate monetarily to Interfaith Works here. You can designate your donation as going to “Rock Creek Flood."

Annapolis, Maryland

According to the City of Annapolis, 38 people were displaced with 3 buildings destroyed, 24 condemned, 26 structures had major damage and 49 with minor damage.

About 100 different homes faced damage due to Wednesday's storm. According to WUSA9’s Nicole DiAntonio, who covered the aftermath live from West Street, a tree was uprooted and several residents were still left without power on Thursday.

Tornadoes touch down in Charles County and Anne Arundel County as remnants of Ida hit parts of Maryland.

Here’s an update on the cleanup happening today…@wusa9 @GetUpDC pic.twitter.com/5dEMSJIvfh — Nicole D'Antonio (@NicoleDiAntonio) September 2, 2021

Blessed In Tech Ministries, based out of the city, is currently accepting donations to help locals.

Toys, clothing and monetary donations are welcomed. Click here to learn more.

The American Red Cross also specifies on its website that you can help those affected by floods, wildfires and countless other crises by donating a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Although these donations may not go to local causes, they are used to support those in need who are experiencing crises across the nation in the aftermath of a disaster.