Aldi in Germantown closed temporarily after employees contract COIVD-19

Aldi has closed a Germantown, Maryland location temporarily after three employees tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

As of now, there is not a timeline about when the store will reopen. A third party cleaning company has been called and Aldi said it hopes to reopen the store this week.

"The health and well-being of our customers and employees is our highest priority. We've implemented many safety protocols and procedures throughout the year to reduce exposure to COVID-19," added Aldi in its statement to the public about the store's coronavirus exposure.

Grocery store employees have been front line workers amid the pandemic, and have faced the brunt of contraction.

This is not the first time a grocery store in the DMV has been closed temporarily because employees contracted COVID-19. At the beginning of the pandemic, multiple local grocery stores faced this same issue, even before masks mandates were strictly in place.

A Giant grocery store employee in Largo, Maryland died from the coronavirus in March 2020.

