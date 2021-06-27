5 rescued after plane lands in bay near an Ocean City airport

The plane was in Assawoman Bay near an Ocean City airport when civilians in boats plucked the passengers from the water, before emergency personnel arrived.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A fire official says five people were rescued from the water on Sunday after an airplane plunged into a bay near an airport on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Ocean City Fire Department spokesman Ryan Whittington says none of the five people aboard the “commuter-style” plane was injured after it either crashed or made an emergency landing.

