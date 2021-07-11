14-year-old autistic teen boy from Hyattsville missing, police say

This is the second time that the teen boy has gone missing this summer.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A 14-year-old autistic teen boy from Hyattsville is missing and police are looking for him, according to Hyattsville Police.

This is the second time that the teen boy has gone missing this summer.

Adrien Pleas was last seen at home Saturday evening wearing this light blue Rick and Morty T-shirt, blue basketball shorts and black New Balance sneakers, according to police.

Pleas is 5'8" 140 lbs.

The last time Pleas went missing, he was helped to safety by a woman who was going with her son to the gym. Her son is also on the spectrum, according to a woman in an interview with WUSA9.

If you see him, please call Hyattsville Police and keep an eye on him until officers arrive. He may run if approached, according to police.