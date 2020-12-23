WATCH: Dashcam video captures tense moment suspect robs man for his cellphone in Silver Spring

The armed robbery happened around 6:53 p.m. at a parking garage located at 8110 Fenton Street, police say.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — An armed suspect was caught on camera robbing a man at a public parking garage in Silver Spring Friday evening, Montgomery County Police Department said.

The armed robbery happened around 6:53 p.m. at a parking garage located at 8110 Fenton Street, police said.

The victim's in-car dashboard camera caught the tense moment the armed robber approached the victim with a gun demanding his wallet. In the video, the victim told the suspect that he did not have his wallet and while pointing a gun at the victim, the suspect proceeded to demand the victim's cellphone and passcode.

Police said during the incident the suspect threatened to kill the man multiple times.

The Montgomery County Police Department is now asking anyone with information to come forward. The suspect as seen on the video is described as a short, heavy-set black man in his late 20s to early 30s.

He was last seen entering the driver's seat of a dark color SUV, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870.