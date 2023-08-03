Maryland man wanted in string of grocery store robberies

Police say the 55-year-old man stole large quantities of items from four separate stores in Maryland.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are asking for the public's help locating a 55-year-old man suspected of being involved in a number of crimes committed within the county.

Police say Jonah Ammiel Carter of Gaithersburg is alleged to have committed larceny and burglaries in Burtonsville, Silver Spring, and Kensington.

On Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, Carter reportedly stole a large quantity of items from a Giant Food located in the 1200 block of East West Highway. He then again committed a similar crime at a Giant Food located in the 15000 block of Old Columbia Pike on Monday, Feb. 6.

Investigators say Carter was also formerly accused of stealing a large amount of items from a Safeway in the 10000 block of Connecticut Avenue in Kensington on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jonah Ammiel Carter is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers may remain anonymous.