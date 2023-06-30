Man taken into custody after assaulting officers in Gaithersburg, police say

Two officers suffered injuries that were serious but not life-threatening and were transported to an area hospital.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man was taken into custody Friday evening after assaulting several officers while trying to flee from police in Gaithersburg, the Montgomery County Police Department said.

At 8:03 p.m., officers responded to an apartment building located in the 7900 block of Spiceberry Circle in Gaithersburg for a report of a person spraying a fire extinguisher in the hallway.

At the scene, officers spoke with a victim who said that the same person spraying the fire extinguisher had broken into their apartment.

Officers searched for the suspect and located him a short time later in the area of Washington Grove Lane and Mineral Springs Drive.

This is where the suspect assaulted officers, according to police.

Police claim the suspect then fled to a McDonald's located on Flower Hill Way and assaulted more officers.

Police have since brought the man into custody.

