Unauthorized person found stuck in the chimney of a house in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man was taken to a trauma center Sunday morning after he was found stuck in a chimney of a house he doesn't live in.
The man was not a resident of the house in Silver Spring and was not authorized to be there.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews were called just before 6 a.m. to help police remove the man who was stuck in the chimney.
Rescue crews removed the wall and bricks from around the chimney in what was termed a "technical rescue." At least 24 firefighters were on hand during the rescue effort.
The man was extracted around 7:30 a.m. and escorted by police to a nearby trauma center to be examined.
No immediate word yet on potential injuries or possible charges in the incident.
The house on Dameron Drive is a single-family residence. No immediate reason for the man being in the chimney was available.
