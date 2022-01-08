Unauthorized person found stuck in the chimney of a house in Montgomery County

A man was extricated from a chimney at a Silver Spring house that he doesn't live in on Sunday morning. Police escorted him to a nearby trauma center.

The man was not a resident of the house in Silver Spring and was not authorized to be there.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews were called just before 6 a.m. to help police remove the man who was stuck in the chimney.

Rescue crews removed the wall and bricks from around the chimney in what was termed a "technical rescue." At least 24 firefighters were on hand during the rescue effort.

The man was extracted around 7:30 a.m. and escorted by police to a nearby trauma center to be examined.

No immediate word yet on potential injuries or possible charges in the incident.

The house on Dameron Drive is a single-family residence. No immediate reason for the man being in the chimney was available.