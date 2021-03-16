Man stabbed to death in Greenbelt; police investigating

At this time, police have not released any suspect information.

GREENBELT, Md. — A man is dead after he was stabbed and found unresponsive inside a home on Monday, according to Greenbelt Police Department Spokesman George Mathews.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on the 5800 block of Cherrywood Terrace, police said. Officers responded to the scene after receiving a report that a man was non-responsive.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Details leading up to the fatal stabbing are unclear. At this time, police have not released any suspect information.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Greenbelt Police Department at 301-474-7200.