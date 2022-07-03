Man stabbed to death in Bethesda; suspect in custody

The investigation is ongoing and is being investigated as a homicide, police say.

BETHESDA, Md. — A man was stabbed to death Sunday evening in an incident Montgomery County police are calling "domestic in nature."

The stabbing happened at a home on Lambeth Road in Bethesda and police were called to the incident around 9:30 p.m. to investigate.

Officers classified the incident as domestic and were shortly able to arrest a male suspect for the crime. The person stabbed was taken to an area hospital where he later died due to the severity of the injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

At this time, the identity of the victim and suspect have not been released. The relationship between the victim is unknown.

The events leading up to the stabbing remain unclear.