Man stabbed inside Seat Pleasant restaurant

Officers found 62-year-old Mervyn Daniel of Capitol Heights unresponsive inside the restaurant

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death inside a restaurant in Seat Pleasant Saturday.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the business in the 5900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway for a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found 62-year-old Mervyn Daniel of Capitol Heights unresponsive inside the restaurant. Daniel had been stabbed. He was taken to an area hospital for help, where he died.

Detectives do not believe this was a random crime. All homicides in the city of Seat Pleasant are investigated by the Prince George's County Police Department.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information may call the Homicide Unit and speak with a detective at (301) 516-2512. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app

