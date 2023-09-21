Man stabbed on Metrobus in Suitland, Maryland

SUITLAND, Md. — A man was taken to an area hospital after being stabbed on a Metrobus Thursday night.
According to Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened around 8 p.m. aboard a Metrobus on the D 14 route near Silver Hill and Randall Road in Suitland.
The victim, only identified as a man, was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive.
Metro Transit Police is working with Prince George's County Police to canvas the area for the suspect who reportedly knew the victim.
There is no word on the suspect's description at this time. Police have not released any information regarding a possible motive.
