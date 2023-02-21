Man stabbed near Laurel 7-Eleven

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

LAUREL, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed near a Laurel 7-Eleven Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson from the Laurel Police Department, officers were called to the 14600 block of Laurel Bowie Road just before noon.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. That man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect description or a possible motive.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (301) 498-7645 or email a tip to LPDtips@laurel.md.us. If a name and number is left on the automated line, an officer will call back as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

