Man shot to death in Silver Spring apartment

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A shooting has left one man dead inside a Silver Spring apartment Wednesday night, leaving Montgomery County Police searching for answers in the homicide case.

Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to an apartment on Lockwood Drive, off of New Hampshire Avenue, around 9:50 p.m. after a report was made about a shooting in the area. Upon arrival at the scene, they found a man inside the apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police provided life-saving measures for the victim until medical personnel with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the location. No information has been released about the victim, this includes his age and name.

Currently, there is no one in custody for the crime and no suspect information has been released. The police department is working to develop a motive in the deadly shooting case.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.