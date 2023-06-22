x
Maryland

Man shot to death outside Prince George's Co. liquor store

A witness to the shooting told WUSA9 that the victim was shot in the head multiple times.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway in Prince George's County after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

At 5:50 p.m., officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a liquor store on Naylor Road in Hillcrest Heights.

At the scene, officers discovered a man who had been shot to death. 

A witness to the shooting told WUSA9 that the victim was shot in the head multiple times.

Police say the victim in this case was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting.

So far, police have not named any suspects in this case.

