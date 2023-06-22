Man shot to death outside Prince George's Co. liquor store

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway in Prince George's County after a shooting Thursday afternoon.
At 5:50 p.m., officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a liquor store on Naylor Road in Hillcrest Heights.
At the scene, officers discovered a man who had been shot to death.
A witness to the shooting told WUSA9 that the victim was shot in the head multiple times.
Police say the victim in this case was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.
Detectives are actively investigating the shooting.
So far, police have not named any suspects in this case.
Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this incident and provide the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.
WATCH NEXT:
Three teenagers have been indicted as adults after allegedly trying to kill a middle schooler on a Prince George's County school bus in May. All three teens, two 14-year-old boys and one 15-year-old boy, face the same 16 charges, including attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.