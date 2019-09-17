CORAL HILLS, Md. — Prince George's County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Coral Hills late Monday night.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Nova Avenue and Byers Street around 8:50 p.m. Officers arrived on scene to find the victim, an adult male, shot. He was unresponsive at the time and officers performed life-saving measures until the paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not identified him at this time.

Authorities are working to find the suspect(s) and determine a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS. Police are offering a cash reward to information leading to an arrest. Callers may remain anonymous.

