Man shot to death in Montgomery Co.

There is no suspect description available at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Damascus Sunday night.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to the 9800 block of Bethesda Church Road just before 10 p.m. for reports of gunfire in the area.

When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old James Joel Austin. He had been shot and despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, Austin died.

There is no suspect description available at this time.

Police have not released any information regarding a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s). Callers may remain anonymous.

WATCH NEXT: 2 teenage cousins shot and killed in Southeast DC