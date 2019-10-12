CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after being shot in Charles County, Maryland.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of 152 Smallwood Village Shopping Center in Waldorf. Police were asking people to avoid the parking lot area following the incident.

The suspect fled in a gray passenger vehicle, police said. The man who was shot was pronounced dead, and police are investigating what happened.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call (301) -932-2222.

Also in Maryland, a male was shot and killed Dec. 3 after an argument in a Seat Pleasant liquor store, police said. A suspect has been arrested and charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Nevonia Evans of Northeast D.C. He's was taken into custody in the District, and was awaiting extradition to Prince George's County.

Seat Pleasant Police said they responded to Blue Sky Liquors near the 6400 block of Central Avenue around 4:45 in the afternoon. Once at the liquor store, police said they found a male with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Curtis Mark Jones Jr. of Suitland.

Davan A. Martin, the Seat Pleasant Police Chief, said police believe there was a confrontation between the victim and the suspect inside of the store, and that after the victim was shot, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Seat Pleasant, located just outside of the District, has a population of under 5000.

