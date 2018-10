PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., Md. -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Prince George’s County.

Just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 9900 block of Quiet Glen Court where they found a man lying on the street with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police now say they do not believe this was a random incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The investigation continues.

