Man shot, killed in Prince George's County

Police are working to develop a motive for the fatal shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crimes seeing a decline in Prince George's County this year.

The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to Sharon Road, off of Old Branch Avenue, in Temple Hills around 10:40 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man near the side of the house with gunshot wounds.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the scene and attempting to develop suspect information along with a motive for the incident.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident they are asked to call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.

FATAL SHOOTING: We are scene of a homicide investigation in the 4900 blk of Sharon Rd. Prelim: At approx 10:40 am officers responded for a shooting. Once on scene, they discovered an adult male on the side of a home with gunshot wounds to the body. pic.twitter.com/iIMsJTYSwQ — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 2, 2022

The investigation into the case is active and ongoing.