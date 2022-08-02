Man shot, killed in Prince George's County

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crimes seeing a decline in Prince George's County this year.
The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to Sharon Road, off of Old Branch Avenue, in Temple Hills around 10:40 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man near the side of the house with gunshot wounds.
The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating the scene and attempting to develop suspect information along with a motive for the incident.
If anyone has any information regarding the incident they are asked to call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.
The investigation into the case is active and ongoing.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.
Read Next: