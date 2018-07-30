WUSA9 — Prince George's County Police said a man was shot and killed in Fort Washington.

Officers responded to the 7200 block of Shockley Court around 7:30 Saturday night for a shooting where they found a man outside suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity has not been released.

No suspect description or motive was given.

If you have any information regarding the incident, PGPD ask you to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers for a cash reward.

