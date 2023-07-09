Maryland man found dead from gunshot wound, police search for suspects

The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Victor Guardado of Colmar Manor.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRENTWOOD, Md. — Police have opened a homicide investigation in Maryland after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound outside a home in Brentwood.

At 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Brentwood Police Department and the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the 4000 block of 38th Street in Brentwood for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit was made aware of the shooting and assumed the investigation.

Investigators have identified the victim as 58-year-old Victor Guardado of Colmar Manor.

Detectives are working to develop a suspect and motive in this homicide.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides in the town of Brentwood.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0052686. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

WATCH NEXT: