Man shot, killed in Hyattsville, Maryland

A man has passed away after being shot in Hyattsville.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Hyattsville Wednesday night.

Prince George’s County Police received a call at 7:25 p.m. and arrived in the 5400 block of Newton Street within minutes. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite first responder’s efforts to keep him alive, the medical team had no choice but to pronounce the victim dead at the scene.

In the face of this deadly shooting, investigators are working to find a motive or possible suspects.

Police have not released any information regarding the identity of the man killed at this time.

In situations such as these law enforcement says the community plays a huge role in being the voice for those who can no longer speak for themselves. PGPD is asking if you or anyone you know has any information that could lead to an arrest please do not hesitate to come forward. Prince George’s County Crime Solvers are actively seeking your cooperation.

You can reach out to them at 1-866-411-TIPS, where your anonymity will be preserved, or you can choose to submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.

