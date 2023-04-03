Man shot and killed by officers in Frederick, Maryland

During a press conference Saturday night, police said the suspect had a warrant out for his arrest.

FREDERICK, Md. — A man was pronounced dead Saturday evening following a shooting involving officers in Frederick, Maryland.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex located in the 1500 block of East Street, Frederick to find a man who was wanted for either a parole or probation violation.

At the scene, officers were greeted by a woman at the front door of the apartment building. When they got inside the home, they found their wanted suspect attempting to hide in a closet.

Police say the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife at this point.

When officers ordered the suspect to drop the knife, he refused.

This is when officers fired multiple rounds at the man, striking and killing him.

He was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene.

Later on Saturday night, Police Chief Jason Lando held a news conference to update the public on the deadly shooting.

Chief Lando confirmed that there was indeed a warrant out for the suspect's arrest prior to the shooting.

Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this incident and provide any further updates.