Police: Man injured after bullets fired into St. Mary's County business

CALIFORNIA, Md. — Officers from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured after bullets were sprayed near a shopping center.

Deputies responded to the 22500 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California, Maryland after they received a report that shots were fired into a business. Two of the nearby businesses were hit by bullets and initially no victims were found.

However, shortly before 1:15 p.m., a man was found in the 46300 block of Columbus Dr. in Lexington Park, Maryland; he had been shot in the leg. He was treated at the hospital, but no further updates has been given on his condition.

This is an ongoing investigation and officials are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact Detective Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200 extension 71953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmaryscountymd.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 301-475-3333 or text A TIP TO "TIP239" plus their message to "CRIMES" (274637).

